CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) works around the clock to keep people in the city safe.

That includes keeping an eye out for impaired drivers, a specialty of Officer Zach Azari. He became interested in DUI enforcement early on in his career and now works on CPD’s traffic unit doing DUI enforcement every shift.

“There’s always people driving and there’s always people drinking in the City of Charleston every single night,” he said.

In 2021, Officer Azari made 118 DUI arrests landing him two state awards. But he says he doesn’t care about the numbers.

“It’s more about me making an impact because I think of those as people’s lives that I saved.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, half of all fatal crashes in S.C. last year involved an impaired driver.

A recent report released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, South Carolina is the 10th highest state for impaired driving deaths. Also, there has been a 14% increase in alcohol-related deaths from 2019 to 2020.

“I would say every single night you could find an impaired driver,” said Officer Azari.

The process of making a DUI arrest is a lengthy one that varies from driver to driver. There are several things officers look for before pulling a car over including speed, driving behavior, and more.

“The main one is speed. Speed is what kills. You might think of your DUI driver as going really slow, but 90% of the time, I would say, they’re going very, very, very fast.”

Once a car is pulled, driver contact is really what makes the determination if that driver is impaired. Azari says he looks for physical signs of impairedness such as glassy or watery eyes, slurred speech, becoming easily distracted, and more. He also may notice a scent of alcohol or drugs.

The next steps may include Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), or other actions to determine if an arrest needs to be made.

Azari says DUIs are completely avoidable.

“That person made that choice to do that…and they don’t have to do that. They can take an uber. It’s a lot cheaper than getting a DUI.”

South Carolina law prohibits driving a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher. For more information on laws relating to DUI, click here.