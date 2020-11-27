Crews respond to apartment fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to an early morning apartment fire in North Charleston.

The fire happened on Friday, November 27 at around 3:19 am at an apartment complex on Dunlap Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a working fire in a first floor apartment.

They quickly worked to extinguish the fire and search the fire apartment and other nearby apartments.

One person was found suffering minor injuries and three others received Red Cross assistance.

The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating.