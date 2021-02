NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are on scene of reported structure fire in North Charleston.

The fire is impacting a multi-family dwelling at Hidden Lake Apartments on Midland Park Road.

Units on scene say they have smoke from the roof line.

Officials are asking for the public to avoid the area of Midland Park Road and South Kenwood Road at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.