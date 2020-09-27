Crews suspend search for missing boaters in Georgetown until Monday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County officials say the search for two missing boaters has been suspended until Monday.

Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both around 33-years-old, were last seen on Sunday, September 27 aboard a green 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.

Crews say the search has been unsuccessful at this point and will resume their efforts on Monday.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed side-scan sonar in the bay in an effort to locate the boat and its occupants.

