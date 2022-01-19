NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said two other Marines were airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

No information was released on which hospital the two Marines were taken to or their condition.

The crash happened in the area of US Hwy. 17 and NC Hwy. 210 in Onslow County around 1 p.m. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan his department was assisting at the scene along with the NC State Highway Patrol and military police from Camp Lejeune.

An official from Camp Lejeune confirmed fire and emergency services from there were also at the scene. Traffic was backed up and was being diverted as crews continued to work at the site of the crash.

A Twitter post from 2nd Marine Logistics Group earlier on Wednesday confirmed the rollover crash in the Jacksonville area involving an unknown number of service members. The post read: “We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol along with Camp Lejeune military police were handling the overall scene and would be the lead investigators into the cause of the crash.