PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An experienced angler with the Cooperative Shark Tagging Program caught a 10-foot Tiger Shark Saturday on Pawley’s Island.

Jacob Nelson was using Makaira 80w SEA, a Steadfast Rod, and barracuda head dropped 300 to 400 yards offshore on Saturday when he wrangled in a Tiger Shark.

Nelson says he brought it to shore with the help of his wife, two sons, and local bystanders.

Once in the surf, the family unhooked and tagged the shark with a NOAA tag. These tags are part of the Cooperative Shark Tagging Program (CSTP).

CSTP is a collaborative effort between recreational anglers, like the Nelsons, commercial fishing, and NOAA Fisheries.

The goal of CSTP is to study the life history of Atlantic sharks.

After successfully tagging the shark, Nelson guided to shark to waist-deep water to release it back into the Atlantic.

“I estimate it being around 10 feet in length and based on the charts NOAA has around 385 lbs,” Nelson said.

“I hope those around to witness this in person, will have a lifetime memory like our family sure will!”