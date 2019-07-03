Dangerous heat and thunderstorms threaten Independence Day plans in the Lowcountry

High temperatures in the mid 90s will combine with high amounts of humidity to produce afternoon heat index values up to 110 in the Lowcountry on Independence Day.

“Doctors tells us they notice an increase in heat illness when air temperatures or heat index values exceed 105 degrees,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “With lots of people in town who may not be used to this kind of heat and humidity, it’s important to pay close attention.”

Much of the day will feature hot sunshine but scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

“With so much heat and humidity in place, storms will pack a punch when they develop,” added Marthers. “All of us won’t see them, but if you have a storm in your neighborhood be prepared for continuous cloud-to-ground lighting and the possibility of damaging wind.”