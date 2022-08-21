MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Drug Enforcement Administration recognizes August 21 as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day was established by Facing Fentanyl to honor the lives lost to fentanyl and acknowledge the impact of the drug on families across the country.

“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

“From large cities to rural America, no community is safe from the presence of fentanyl. “

In 2020, Charleston County was ranked ninth among the South Carolina counties with the highest rate of fentanyl overdose deaths per 100,000 people, according to DHEC (Department of Health and Environmental Control).

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) says that approximately 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

According to the DEA, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin.

Recent DEA reports show that drug traffickers mix fentanyl with other powder and pill drugs to increase addiction and repeat buys.

On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the DEA, Facing Fentanyl and organizations nationwide work to increase awareness of the drug that drives the opioid epidemic.

Lowcountry organizations WakeUp Carolina, The Charleston Center, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are working to prevent overdose deaths by conducting monthly Narcan training sessions.

The free sessions teach participants the signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used to treat those experiencing an opioid overdose.

In August, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office installed a vending machine containing more than 50 boxes of Narcan at the Charleston County Detention Center.

Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies recognized National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by sharing DEA tips on identifying counterfeit pills.

Considering National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the DEA created a special exhibit, ‘The Faces of Fentanyl’, to honor the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning. The exhibit is accepting photos of loved ones who lost their lives to fentanyl. Those interested in taking part can send their late family member’s name and photo to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post on social media using the hashtag #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay.

The conversation around fentanyl will continue on August 31 on International Overdose Day.