Deputies arrest man in connection to fatal apartment shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Deputies arrested a man in connection to a Friday afternoon fatal shooting in Goose Creek.

Officials arrested Samvon Beaton, 20, shortly after the shooting incident.

One person was killed at Marrington Village on Harbour View Drive in Goose Creek on Friday, March 13.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

While crews were on scene, Beaton showed up to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased victim and Beaton met for a narcotic exchange.

During the meeting, an altercation ensued and a shooting occurred at the location.

Beaton was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and will be charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.