Deputies ask for public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection to burglary case in Dorchester County

Courtesy: DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection to a Burglary, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Financial Transaction Card Fraud case.

The case originated from the Dorchester County School District Two Facilitites/Maintenance Grounds.

The two subjects are a woman standing at approximately five feet tall and weighing around 115 pounds and a man standing at approximately six feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Whetstone at 843-832-0350.

