COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Colleton County are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a fatal shooting.

The shooting took place on Saturday, October 10 just after 8:00 pm on Drain Road.

The investigation remains open and active.

At this time, details are still limited.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.