Deputies investigate Ladson bar shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured.

The incident happened at the HonkyTonk Saloon at 192 College Park Road in Ladson o nFriday, November 6 at around 12:00 am.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder area.

Preliminary investigations reveled the shooting was the result of a physical fight that took place inside of the bar.

The fight was disbursed inside of the bar and then moved to the parking lot.

Berkeley County EMS transported the victim to an area hospital to receive treatment.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-719-4505.

