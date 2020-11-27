Deputies investigate parking lot shooting in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting in Hollywood.

The shooting happened right after midnight on Friday, November 27 in the parking lot of a club located at 6958 Ethel Post Office Road.

Officials say one victim was shot in the hand and one victim was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.