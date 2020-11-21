DHEC: Future COVID-19 updates to be provided on 24-hour delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that daily COVID-19 updates will be provided with a 24-hour delay.

This new procedure will begin on November 27, 2020.

The delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it is publicly reported.

Epidemiologists and data analysts will now have a greater amount of time to review the amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners.

It also allows more time for DHEC to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.

Officials want to remind the public that case investigators will continue to attempt contact with all positive cases within 24 hours of their notification of the positive result.

Hospital bed occupancy information will continue to be updated daily without a 24-hour delay, as that is information reported by hospitals directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services each day.

Additionally, DHEC says they will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The data for those three days will be included in the following day’s report.

They encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate the holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health.