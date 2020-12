DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two will provide free Home for the Holidays Meal Packs for students.

The meal packs will contain breakfast, lunch, milk, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

The meals will be distributed on Tuesday, December 22 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at both Oakbrook and Dubose Middle Schools.

Students must be present or the registered placard should be displayed at the time of meal pick up.