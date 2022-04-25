CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A project years in the making, the International African American Museum (IAAM), is coming close to being completed.

“The city has been responsible for the construction contract which would be the site work and the building work. We call it the shell work. They are wrapping up their punch list right now,” said Edmund Most, the Deputy Capital Projects Director for the City of Charleston. “The IAAM is responsible for the interior exhibitry, the AV package, the specialty lighting, the curatorial work and they already have their contractors inside right now and are currently working on that.”

The museum, being built on Gadsden’s Wharf in Downtown Charleston, will be a learning institution, an experience for visitors, and a place for people to learn more about the history of the area.

“It’s going to be…not your typical museum but it’s going to be a learning institution,” said Most. “Also, people can come here and do research and understand their genealogy and their culture better.”

The $100 million dollar project is nearing its endpoint, but construction setbacks and other factors are impacting the work.

Project leaders plan to ask for City Council approval for an extra few million dollars to keep the project on track.

“These change orders that are going to city council are actually for items, delays, and unforeseen conditions that transpired over the last several months to a year,” said Most.

Supply chain issues and other construction setbacks are to blame for the need for extra money. Roof repairs, material costs, design changes, and extra insurance for construction crews are a few of the factors that play into the need for more funding.

However, the funds are already in the project budget. It’s just a matter of getting approval from city council for the unforeseen spending.

“These funds were transferred from the IAAM to the city and we’re managing the funds,” said Most.

The IAAM issued a statement to News 2 regarding the delays and revisions.

“The International African American Museum is responsible for providing the additional funds required for the changes. We have raised sufficient revenue through private philanthropic contributions to do so and, as such, do not anticipate any further delays to our opening day, which we are planning to host in late 2022/early 2023.” International African American Museum

City council will discuss the need for the additional funds during their meeting on Tuesday.