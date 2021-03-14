Family pets killed in West Ashley house fire on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire in West Ashley on Sunday morning.

The fire happened at around 9:27 am in the 1100 block of Quick Rabbit Loop.

When they arrived, crews found a working structure fire in a two story, single family home with heavy fire conditions in the garage extending up the side of the main house.

An aggressive fire attack was initiated that kept the bulk of the fire contained to the garage.

The fire was under control in around 20 minutes.

One dog was rescued and sent to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. However, one family cat and dog were found dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries to the occupants of the home.

As of right now, investigation by the Fire Marshal found that the fire began in the garage but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the occupants with their needs.