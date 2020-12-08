Friends dress as famous Christmas characters to bring joy and give back to the Lowcountry

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Pictures can last a lifetime and in times like today taking a moment to create a memory with those you love means everything.

That’s what came to the mind of this special group when they thought of their new idea.

They started out dressing up as famous Halloween characters like Michael Myers and Pennywise during Halloween, but now it’s turned into something even bigger.

Courtesy: MPH Photography

The group decided to dress up as famous Christmas characters The Grinch, Krampus, Frosty the Snowman, Jack Skellington, and The Grumpy Elf.

Courtesy: MBH Photography

They each remain anonymous, only being referenced as they characters they portray and are simply doing it to bring joy to people.

“2020 has been a rough year right? So, we wanted to spread a little bit of…joy and fun for people to have since everyone’s been locked up for so long,” said “The Grinch”.

As they drove around the Cane Bay area in a golf cart, they were stopped and asked by residents if they took donations, which gave them an idea.

They decided to take pictures with anyone in the community for a minimum $20 donation, which will go towards families who message them about their needs this holiday season.

This was a way of taking their idea and using it for something bigger and meaningful that could really make a difference.

“For us personally, taking those stories and reading them, it’s just very humbling. We read them and we realize how fortunate we are and the goal for us is to just give back to those families to give them some joy this year.” “Krampus”

They’ve met a countless number of families, earned nearly $1,200 in donations, and even partnered with off duty Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Courtesy: MBH Photography

It’s an experience that their personal photographer, Bre Harris, hopes will motivate others to find their own ways to give back in the future.

“It’s great and we really do hope that people can pay it forward…it doesn’t take anything to be a nice person, be a good person to your neighbors and…lead by example,” she said.

They will have one final photoshoot fundraiser at The Meridian at Cane Bay on Sunday, December 13 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Hand sanitizer will be available for anyone who attends the event.

Click here for more information.