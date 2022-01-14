Friends, family, search crews continuing to look for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A major search is underway for a missing boater near Wadmalaw Island.

Crews from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies like St. Johns Fire Department were searching near the Cherry Point Boat Landing on Friday. Dozens of private boaters assisted in the search as well.

Friends on scene told News 2 the missing boater is 18-year-old Logan Woods.

The search began on Thursday evening when authorities were notified of a boat circling in the Edisto River without anyone on it.

SCDNR officials said the primary focus of the search is the North Edisto River, however, crews are looking in surrounding creeks, as well as Botany Bay Island and Seabrook Island.

Authorities said they found some debris in the river, but they aren’t sure if it is related to the incident.

As of Friday, officials said the search was still being treated as a rescue mission. Capt. Michael Paul Thomas with SCDNR encourages residents in the area to report anything they may see.

“There is no detail, nothing that you find out there that is too insignificant,” said Thomas. “If you find something, please call us. You can call 911.”

He said anyone with information can also contact the SCDNR hotline at 1-800-922- 5431.

The search wrapped up at sunset on Friday, crews will return around 7 am on Saturday.