MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An idea for a 9/11 memorial in Mt. Pleasant getting closer to becoming reality.

When Councilman Gary Santos was approached by a group of former New York City first responders now living in Mt. Pleasant with a big idea, Santos jumped at it.

“They asked me if I would maybe look at doing a memorial for the people who passed away from 9/11 and I thought it was a great idea,” said Santos.

In November 2021, the group of first responders drafted a letter to be sent to the Fire Department of New York Chief Thomas Richardson. The letter, shown below, asked Chief Richardson for a piece of the World Trade Center to use in a memorial in Mt. Pleasant.

Letter sent to Chief Richardson

A few weeks later, Chief Richardson sent a piece of the building to Santos.

“When I received it in the mail, I couldn’t believe it,” said Santos. “I was so amazed that we have a piece of it.”

The Chief put in a call to Santos with a special request for the memorial.

“One of the things that he asked me to do is make sure I put it down low enough where people can touch it because apparently, where they’ve done it before, the grease from the hands after touching it so much has shined it.”

Currently, the piece is at Town Hall.

Councilman Santos displaying piece of World Trade Center

Now, Santos is working to make the memorial a reality.

“It’s not just the people that passed away in the World Trade Center, but the complete story of 9/11. People that passed away when the plane went down in the cornfield or the people who passed away afterward due to cancer that they received,” said Santos. “We want to honor everybody.”

So far, an anonymous donation of $5,000 has been made towards building the memorial, but Santos says he is fundraising to make the memorial even more special.

The location of the memorial will likely be Waterfront Park near the War Memorial and First Responders Monument. The town already owns the land and the centerpiece of the future memorial. Now, it’s a matter of designing and building it.

“I think our planning department will get involved in it as well and maybe try and design something for us that really is going to make everybody proud.”

If you are interested in donating to the memorial fund, donations can be mailed to Town Hall with a note clarifying the donation is for the memorial. Santos says all money received will go directly to the project.

“We want to build a beautiful, nice memorial for them.”

Lt. Greg Nonnenmann (NYPD), Sgt. John McBride (NYPD), James Paladino (FDNY paramedic), and Lt. Kevin Cunnane (FDNY), and others, approached Councilman Santos and helped draft the letter.