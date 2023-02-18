ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders with Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Isle of Palms Police joined community members at the Windjammer Saturday morning to raise money for the Special Olympics.

MPPD has held the annual IOP Polar Plunge for Special Olympics since 2015.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 30,707 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Photo: CCSO

Photo: CCSO

Photo: CCSO

Photo: CCSO



According to Sgt. Don Calabrese with MTPD, the IOP Polar Plunge has raised more than $200,000 for Special Olympics since 2015.

MTPD set a goal of $50,000 for the 2023 event.

News 2 raised $1,203 for the Special Olympics at Saturday’s event.