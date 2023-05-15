COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry participated in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Friday evening in Columbia.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is an annual kick-off to the 2023 State Summer Games.

Photo: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department were in Columbia for the event.

“We’ve done this for many years and it’s one of our favorite events! These athletes have remarkable abilities in all areas of life. We help raise awareness for inclusion and acceptance. Together, we shine as one,” Mount Pleasant Police said.

Law enforcement vehicles led the way as athletes made the 7-mile run from the S.C. Statehouse to Fort Jackson.

“Always an inspiring feeling to carry the torch amid hundreds of special athletes we care deeply about,” CCSO said.

The South Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Association made a $500 donation to the South Carolina Special Olympics on Friday.

The 2023 South Carolina Summer Games were held in Ft. Jackson and featured bocce, bowling, gymnastics, swimming, track and field, powerlifting, and softball.