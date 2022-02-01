Gas Prices: The best and worst day to fill up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With nationwide gas prices sitting nearly 50% higher than a year ago and the potential to reach $4 per gallon in the coming months, many Americans are looking for ways to save at the pump.

So fuel-savings platform GasBuddy analyzed price data from gas stations across the country to find the best and worst day to fill up in order to maximize savings.

Best Day: Monday

The beginning of the week tends to be when gas prices are the cheapest nationwide, meaning Monday is the best day to fill up in 17 states.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy said getting gas at the start of the work week is usually a good idea.

“When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend,” De Haan said. “Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up.”

Monday was also the best day to buy gas in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2021, the cheapest day was Friday, which GasBuddy said could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging prominence of work-from-home.

Worst Day: Thursday

This year, Thursday topped the list as the worst day to fill up in over half (28) states because of the high prices. While the weekend previously held the title for most expensive days, the trend has changed and the middle of the week is when prices are likely to be highest.

Best and Worst in SC

Here in South Carolina, the trends look a little different. Turns out, the best day for South Carolinians to fill up is Saturday and the worst day is Thursday.

If you cannot time your fill ups, though, De Haan recommends shopping around which could save you upwards of $250.