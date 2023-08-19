NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man nearly lost his life in a motorcycle crash three months ago. Over the weekend, he returned to Trident Medical Center to honor those who helped save his life.

Trident Medical Center says 26-year-old Bradley Barnes was on the way to work one morning when he was struck by logs that had fallen off the back of a truck.

He was airlifted to Trident Medical Center for immediate care.

The crash left Barnes with a traumatic brain injury, collapsed lungs, deep wounds to his face and abdomen, and pneumonia.

He spent seven weeks at Trident Medical Center and four weeks in outpatient rehabilitation.

After months in recovery, he recently visited the hospital’s Trauma, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Respiratory Therapy teams to show gratitude.

Credit: Trident Medical Center

Credit: Trident Medical Center

Credit: Trident Medical Center

His caregivers were proud to see him walking and speaking clearly.

“Considering all of his injuries, the reunion was a reminder of why they chose caring for critically injured and critically ill patients for a career,” officials with Trident Medical Center said.