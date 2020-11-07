Georgetown Police searching for suspect connected to a shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect connected to a shooting.

Officers responded to a call on a shooting at Bethel Apartments on Wednesday, October 28 at around 9:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim sustaining several gunshot wounds who would later die as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that Jerry Williams Jr., 18, was involved during the commission of the murder.

Williams has two active warrants for Accessory Before the Fact of a Felony.

If anyone has information on Williams’ whereabouts, call Detective Bryan Byrd at 843-545-4340.