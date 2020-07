CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With Discovery Channel’s Shark Week beginning August 9, USDirect wants to pay one lucky fan $1,000 to watch the special event in its entirety.

The winner will be given access to Shark Week content (regardless of whether or not s/he has cable), shark-themed snacks, and “shark swag.”

After watching the week-long event and finishing “specific, shark-themed tasks,” the winner will be given a $1,000 cash payout.

Fans can apply through July 27.