Goose Creek has first female majority city council after swearing-in ceremony

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek begins a new era as they recognized a historic election result.

They swore-in three new city council members: Gayla McSwain, Melissa Enos, and Hannah Cox.

This officially gives Goose Creek their first ever majority female city council in the city’s history.

To be a part of this moment was special for all three of them.

“It’s wonderful that the council is now actually reflecting the majority population of Goose Creek.” Gayla McSwain

“It’s an honor to be part of making history in Goose Creek. I think Goose Creek has come a long way in its image in the past several years and I’m excited to be a part of it.” Hannah Cox

“It’s exciting. I think overall we’re all pretty excited to be a part of a huge year for women in leadership and hopefully try to make women proud.” Melissa Enos

What adds to the occasion, is the fact that all three of them are also veterans and were sworn in on the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

They believe their service as veterans influence them to continue to serve even if it’s in a different way.

“If you have the mindset and the core character to serve your country then I think public service is built into your core,” said Enos, a navy veteran.

They’re hoping that this is just one step forward to an even brighter future for the city of Goose Creek.

“Goose Creek has undergone a lot of changes in the past several years and I want to continue that momentum, continuing improving the image of Goose Creek, continue the path of economic development,” said Cox.

