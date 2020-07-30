WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking to begin for Amazing Grace Park in honor of Rev. Clementa Pinckney

by: Kaitlyn Luna

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Groundbreaking will begin today on the Amazing Grace Park to honor State Senator and Mother Emanuel Pastor Clementa Pinckney who was killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

The groundbreaking will be at 11 p.m. in Marion next to the Marion County Museum.

