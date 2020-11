CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Drive In wants to do their part to make your holiday season fun.

They will host a viewing of the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Friday, November 27 at Patriots Point.

There will also be a Patriots Point showing of Home Alone on Saturday, November 28.

Gates will open for both shows starting at 6:15 pm.

