How to keep your pet protected when the temperature drops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Furry friends get cold, too.

“Different animals have different tolerances when it comes to cold weather,” Charleston Animal Society Chief Veterinary Officer Lucy Fuller, DVM said. “Older pets, thinner pets, animals with certain kinds of fur all may face challenges in freezing temperatures.”

The Charleston Animal Society shares that despite having fur, dogs and cats can get frostbite so pets should not be left outside in the cold without proper protection.

Here are some additional tips to help keep your pets safe:

Bang loudly on your hood before starting your car. Outdoor and homeless cats often seek warmth by curling up near car engines.

Don’t leave your pets alone in the car. A turned-off car will trap cold air inside and potentially cause an animal to freeze to death.

Take your dogs on shorter walks. This is especially important for puppies and older dogs who do not tolerate the cold as well as younger adult dogs. Short-haired pets also feel the cold faster because they have less protection. Animals with diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease may have difficulty regulating their body temperature. Opt for shorter walks and only let your pets outside for a quick potty break if the temperature is below freezing.

Use antifreeze with caution. Antifreeze is a lethal poison for dogs and cats and just a small amount can lead to kidney failure. Call the ASPCA Poison Hotline (888) 426-4355 if needed.

Help animals in need. If you see an animal in trouble in the cold, call your local animal shelter for help.

Remember, if it feels cold to you, it feels cold to your pets!