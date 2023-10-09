CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman who was on vacation in the Middle East said she is now stuck in Israel and afraid for her life, amid the war with Hamas.

Tarah Herrington planned to head back to the U.S. over the weekend, but now she is stuck in her hotel in Jerusalem. She traveled into Israel on Friday from Jordan, and quickly her trip took a turn when she woke up to the sound of air-raid sirens Saturday morning.

Herrington said she was supposed to take a tour of Bethlehem and became concerned when she received a call from her tour driver canceling the tour.

“He called us and said he can’t get to us, and he sounded very concerned and he said ‘There have been bombings and you need to stay put at your hotel, do not leave your hotel,’ Herrington said. He kept repeating that over and over again, we couldn’t figure out what was going on and we heard more sirens and more bombs.”

Herrington said she was able to speak to a U.S. Diplomat who advised her to get out of Israel as soon as possible.

She said flights out of Tel Aviv have been canceled, and she now plans to travel to a border four hours away Tuesday morning to try and get into Jordan to eventually fly back home to Charleston.

Meanwhile, Herrington said there are bomb sirens going off near her hotel, and sounds of bombs in the distance.

As for what the Charleston community is doing, city officials and law enforcement said they are supporting synagogues and other places of worship by offering increased security.

The Charleston Jewish Federation is also holding a solidarity rally on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Those who participate are asked to register in advance. The rally begins at 6 p.m. at Synagogue Emanu-El.