Juvenile injured in North Charleston shooting Friday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer observed gunfire coming from a vehicle in the area of North Carolina Avenue and Success Street in North Charleston.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled the scene and led the officer on a lengthy pursuit.

Other officers joined the pursuit and the North Charleston Police Department was assisted by deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit lasted nearly 20 minutes and traveled through North Charleston and Goose Creek ending at Old Mount Holly Road and US Highway 52.

As officer were pursing the vehicle, other emergency calls were received in reference to a shooting in the 1900 block of Success Street.

Additional officers responded and located a female juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Information obtained from the scene is that one of the occupants in the vehicle pursued by officers shot into a vehicle occupied by the juvenile victim.

There were no other injuries reported and three suspects were taken into custody following the pursuit.