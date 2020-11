MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police said an 18-year-old drove more than 160 mph during a chase, hit a Marion police cruiser and two other cars, and was found hiding in bushes, according to a police report.

Dylan Cage Godwin, 18, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on Hwy 501 Bypass Sunday around noon, police said. When an officer attempted to pull him over, Godwin — driving a Camaro — accelerated to 150 miles per hour.