BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures are expected on I-26 this week.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) engineers will perform a bridge inspection over I-26 at College Park Road (Exit 203).

The closures will start with I-26 West in the right lane and switch to I-26 East in the left lane.

The closures will begin on Monday, November 9 at 9:00 pm until Tuesday, November 10 at 5:00 am.