Lane closures, shoulder changes expected next week due to construction on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures are expected to begin next week on I-26.

The closures will take place from Sunday, March 7 to Thursday, March 11 in the area of I-26 Exit 194 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am.

There will also be an interstate detour in the area of I-26 Exit 194. The detour will take place concurrently with the interstate lane closure between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Also, crews will be performing shoulder closures on the Jedburg Interchange on/off ramps. The operations will be conducted periodically during daytime and nighttime working hours.

Officials said traffic will be maintained at all times during the should closures, but drivers are asked to proceed with caution when traveling within the work areas.