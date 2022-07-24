MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with New York Times Best Selling author, Emily Meggett about her cookbook ‘Gullah Geechee Home Cooking.’

Before the release of her cookbook, the Edisto native had never written down her recipes. She stored them all in her “brain, heart, and hands.’

Her book, released in April, condenses a life time of recipes to share true Lowcountry cuisine.

Over a Sunday dinner and podcast recording session, Meggett shared growing up on Edisto Island, the family’s slave cabin that stands in the Smithsonian Museum and writing her New York Times Best Seller.

Listen to the full conversation with Emily Meggett on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.