MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with Polly Sheppard, a survivor of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting.

Sheppard survive the horrific event that killed nine at an Emanuel AME Church bible study on June 17th.

More than six years later, Shepard is urging SC lawmakers to pass hate crimes legislation.

“Hate killed,” Sheppard began.

She recounts the words that Dylann Roof spoke to her that night and the prayers she proclaimed as she hid beneath a table.

“It changed everybody, it changed me,” Sheppard said. “So I’m going to work… I’m going to work with blood sweat and tears until a law is passed.”

Listen to Carolyn Murray’s full conversation with Polly Sheppard on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.