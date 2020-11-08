Lindsey Graham receives affidavit from President Trump’s campaign on possible voting misconduct

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham received a sworn affidavit from the Trump campaign from a postal worker in Pennsylvania.

In the affidavit, the postal worker alleged that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

Sen. Graham released the following statement on affidavit: