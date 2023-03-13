CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local businesses and communities have planned a host of ceremonies and events throughout the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Patrons can expect beer deals, celebrations, parades — and a whole lot of green.

Keep reading for the details.

The City of Charleston’s 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade is scheduled for Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. The parade steps off at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at the corner of Radcliffe St. and King St., ending on Broad St. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. The parade features Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, 32 County flags, local schools, and parishes.

Triangle’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party

Triangle Char and Bar in West Ashley is back with their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party Friday, March 17! The restaurant will open at 11:00 a.m., however, the festivities won’t start till 3:00 p.m. Partygoers can expect a DJ, the Midnight City band, Irish drinks and specials, and Irish swag. This is a ticketed event. Presale sticks are $10. Tickets at the door are $15.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Tommy Condon’s

Tommy Condon’s is Downtown Charleston’s only true Irish pub. The St. Patrick’s Day Party at Tommy Condon’s will start at 9:00 am on Friday and keeps going into the early hours of Sunday morning. There will be live music all day, every day with performances by Kylie Herring, Kevin Church, and the Bograt’s. Drinks and food specials will be offered all week leading up to the event.

St. Patrick’s Day the Irish Way at Ireland’s Own

Ireland’s Own in West Ashley will through a St Patrick’s Day celebration “the Irish way” on Friday. The party is scheduled to start at noon with live music by Equal Rights, Irish Whiskey, Proper Whisky, Tullamore Dew, Fin Barr, and Andrew Beam. Irish dancers will take the stage from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The bar will serve corned beef, cabbage, fish, and chips.

Luck of the MarshWalk St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will celebrate the holiday on Friday night. Restaurants along the MarshWalk will offer drink specials, Irish-inspired food, and live music. A Costume contest will be held for the best St. Patrick’s day outfit. The celebration will kick off at 5:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m.

Let the Shenanigans Begin St. Patrick’s Day Festival

The Town of Moncks Corner will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a community event on Saturday at Unity Park. There will be food trucks, jump castles, obstacle courses, and local restaurants. The celebration is scheduled from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Catch the Leprechaun 5K

The Town of Mount Pleasant will host Catch the Leprechaun 5K Saturday afternoon at Carolina Park. Participants are invited to dress in Irish and green outfits as they walk or run the course. The famous local legend leprechaun will be on the course; any runners who beat the leprechaun will receive a lucky prize. Proceeds from the race will benefit Racers for Pacers.