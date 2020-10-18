Local businesses give back food and other needs to community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local businesses teamed up this weekend to give back to those in need.

The Beginning Place is sponsored by The Studio, Nigel’s Good Food, Hair Depot, Habitat for Humanity, Staff Zone and other businesses in the area and involves each company coming together to provide services and needs for the less fortunate.

On Sunday, the entire community came together to donate essential goods such as: masks, toothpaste, clothes, body wash to people in the community in need.

People at the event were signing up the homeless for Medicaid, food stamps, and other needs while also providing hot meals.

Shampoos and haircuts were also provided to people who attended the event.