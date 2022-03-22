CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some sense of normalcy is being restored in the Lowcountry as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports a 57.1% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a nearly 70% decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days.

The drop in numbers is being reflected in Lowcountry hospitals. Roper St. Francis reported only two patients hospitalized with COVID-19 system-wide as of March 20th and Tidelands Health is celebrating its first day in two years with zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As case numbers drop, federal, state, and local agencies are easing COVID-19 restrictions. That goes for Lowcountry hospitals as well.

MUSC announced its return to normal operations including a standard visitation policy and more. The following information was provided by MUSC.

Normal (pre-COVID) visitation can resume. The current visitor restrictions in our hospitals are eliminated. We allow family and visitors in all patient care areas, including 24/7 in the inpatient areas.

Pre-procedure testing for COVID-19 is no longer necessary.

Symptom screening at entrances will stop, but we will continue to encourage and remind everyone to self-screen.

Masking:

Clinical settings – We are currently reassessing our masking options in clinical settings. We will have information about this in the next few days. Care team members should continue to wear masks until new information is shared. We are seeking additional feedback from patients, care team members and physicians. Look for additional details on providing your feedback in your MUSC inbox soon!

Nonclinical settings – Masking is not required in this setting for COVID immunized care team members but is a matter of personal preference.

MUSC shuttles/buses – Through the federal Transportation Security Administration, the mask requirement for all types of public transportation continues through April 18. As such, MUSC Shuttles will continue to require that passengers wear masks on the buses at this time. Drivers will still have masks on the buses available for passengers to grab as they enter.

Those who are not immunized for COVID-19 should continue to wear masks in all settings.

East Cooper Medical Center is also making its way back to normal operations. The following statement was sent to News 2.

“East Cooper Medical Center has returned to normal visitation and is not requiring COVID-19 testing for patients undergoing elective surgery. However, patients having elective scheduled surgery, as well as obstetrical patients, are asked to take a symptomatic screening (comprised of a series of questions) for COVID-19 prior to their procedure. Testing resources are being reserved for those patients exhibiting symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Trident Health, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, and Tidelands Health are discussing the next steps, but have not made them quite yet.

Amid the changes in protocols, hospital staff members are staying busy. Tidelands Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Gayle Resetar, says the hospital system is seeing a higher patient count than expected around this time of year, but it’s not from COVID-19.

“I think what we’re seeing is maybe we’ve got some people who are finally addressing a health care need. We’ve got surgeries that maybe got rescheduled. We’ve got a lot of patient activity that’s non-COVID. A little bit of flu coming in,” said Resetar.

The appointments, scans, and surgeries are mostly a result of deferred care and now that COVID numbers are down, people are more comfortable visiting the hospital for non-emergency reasons.

On top of that, other transmissible illnesses, like flu, are becoming more prevalent as masking and social distancing are less common.

“Incidents of those diseases were down and now we’re seeing them come back and that’s to be expected,” said Dr. Robert Oliverio, the Chief Medical Officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

Doctors are encouraging people to stay vigilant because although the pandemic is in a lull, doctors say COVID-19 is something we have to coexist with.