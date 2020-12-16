Lowcountry Oyster Festival postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) Board announced the Lowcountry Oyster Festival is postponed due to COVID-19.

Jonathan Kish, President of the CRF, said “the health and safety of guests, volunteers, and the community are of utmost importance to the Foundation.”

He said the decision was made with cases and positivity rates increasing significantly in the area.

Ticket holders will be offered the option of a full refund or ticket transfer to the rescheduled festival.