Lowcountry Oyster Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: CRF

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) Board announced the Lowcountry Oyster Festival is postponed due to COVID-19.

Jonathan Kish, President of the CRF, said “the health and safety of guests, volunteers, and the community are of utmost importance to the Foundation.”

He said the decision was made with cases and positivity rates increasing significantly in the area.

Ticket holders will be offered the option of a full refund or ticket transfer to the rescheduled festival.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES