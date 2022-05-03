CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Reactions to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion, which many think will lead to Roe V. Wade being overturned, are pouring in.

Local, state, and national lawmakers, organizations, advocacy groups, and more are responding to the bombshell that dropped Monday night.

The Charleston branch of Planned Parenthood spoke with News 2 regarding the leak. One representative says it wasn’t unexpected.

“I was saddened,” said Meredith Matthews, a field organizer for Planned Parenthood in Charleston. “However, I knew that this was something that was a potential and was actually probable. So, I am ready to fight.”

Matthews says that seems to be the sentiment across pro-choice advocates.

It’s important to note that the leaked documents do not equal an official decision. But many believe, based on the documents, that the decision that is expected to come down over the summer, will follow suit.

Planned Parenthood has been on the front lines fighting for reproductive rights for decades. Now, less than 24 hours after the leak came out, a rally is planned at the South Carolina State House for Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

“There are so many barriers that this state has implemented, on purpose, to really inhibit people seeking abortions or seeing any, let’s be honest, any exercise of their rights,” said Matthews. “There is hope. So, I don’t want people to think there’s nothing left to fight for.”

Matthews says this is a fight by the people, for the people and it’s time to speak up.

“We are really working together with all our community partners to fight this together, cause as I said, this is a movement of the people. So we really have to work to change the minds of people. And not really even change them, but say that this affects all of us. Not just one person, not just one class, all of us.”

On the other side, News 2 received a statement from the parent organization of the South Carolina Citizens For Life Organization, National Right to Life. The statement says the following.

“National Right to Life agrees with the statement of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch who said, ‘We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion.'”

News 2 reached out to several local pro-life organizations and religious groups for comment on the draft opinion, and we are waiting to hear back.