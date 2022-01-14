Lowcountry teenager speaking out against gun violence in webinar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Across the lowcountry, police are investigating several shootings and the one thing those shootings have in common is — they all involve teenagers.

‘Gun violence’ is two words we hear often, and it is now the leading cause of death for all children and teens ages 1-19, according to childrensdefense.org.

Within the past year, law enforcement from different agencies, as well as community leaders have been working together to lower the rate of gun violence in the community. But most experts will tell you, putting a stop to this issue starts at home — or maybe with the help of a peer.

17-year-old Samaria Clark plans to speak out against gun violence in a webinar on Saturday, with the help of the North Charleston Police Department.

“He was 16 years old when he passed, and at that age it’s hard, because it just happens out of nowhere,” said Clark. “You don’t know what to do and how to cope with it.”

After losing a friend to gun violence, her webinar is to educate both parents and teens on the impacts the crime has on the community.

“I just want them to understand, if you pick up a gun, you’re not only affecting your family but you’re affecting others and their friends too.”

The webinar starts at 11 a.m. If you would like to join, you can find Clark on Facebook or on Instagram at ‘stopthegunviolence2021.’