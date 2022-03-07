CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A red flag fire alert has been issued for South Carolina as a major uptick in wildfires is being recorded across the state.

The S.C. Forestry Commission issued the alert. It is a step below a burn ban, but state and local leaders strongly encourage waiting to burn until weather conditions settle.

The dry and windy conditions seen across the Lowcountry recently, and throughout the last month, have contributed to the uptick.

During the last fiscal year, the state Forestry Commission recorded 999 wildfires and according to Doug Wood, a representative for the commission, from January 2022 until now, over 1,000 fires have been recorded.

The uptick is being seen here in the Lowcountry, A wildfire shutdown portions of Savannah Highway over the weekend, a major fire in McClellanville burned at least 50 acres, and the list doesn’t end there.

Since Friday, Awendaw-McClellanville Dire District (AMFD) responded to 10 wildfires, two took place on Monday. A majority of those fires stemmed from prescribed or yard debris burns getting out of hand.

“Staying safe from a wildfire involves, especially under conditions like this, don’t start a fire. Don’t start a fire today,” said Doug Wood.

Rural areas, like Awendaw and McClellanville, are particularly impacted because of a majority of these areas are heavily wooded.

Assistant Fire Chief for the AMFD, Michael Bowers, says all of the trees act as fuel for the fire and the wind can spread fires even more quickly.

The Forestry Commission says there have been more than 100 wildfires across the state in the last week.