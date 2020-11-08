Man crashes vehicle after fleeing traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say a man who fled from a traffic stop later wrecked his car.

A Georgetown County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no tail lights on Sunday, November 8 at around 2:00 am on Ocean Highway.

The driver, who officials said had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse, refused to stop and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed shortly after crossing into Horry County.

There were no injuries to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel or damage to equipment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.