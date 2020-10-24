March of Generations rally held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United Front and the National Action Network brought the community together for a “March of Generations” rally this morning.

The rally began at Martin Park and finished at Philip Simmons Park.

The group met to discuss the importance of gentrification and the need for keepin gthe downtown communities together.

Officials say they want the city to stop building brand new buildings near some of the older neighborhoods and instead work on improving the established homes and the people who currently live in the area.

They hope the rally brings attention to the issue of gentrification to everyone in the community.