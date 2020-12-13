Mayor Will Haynie releases statement on Mt. Pleasant Christmas Parade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant holds their annual Christmas Parade today.

Mayor Will Haynie will not be in attendance and released a statement on trying to celebrate the Christmas spirit in a safe way during the pandemic.

“Different circumstances require different approaches. A large portion of our community cannot and should not attend a normal parade. With them in mind, rather than attending the parade, I am adjusting to these unprecedented circumstances and taking the Christmas spirit out into the community in a manner that reduces possible virus exposure. I trust that everyone’s goal is to spread the spirit of Christmas in this most difficult year.” Mayor Will Haynie

The parade will run from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm.