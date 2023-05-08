MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Indian Land restaurant specializing in sausages and meats will open in Mount Pleasant this summer.

Farm Haus is a restaurant, butcher shop, and beer garden based out of Indian Land, South Carolina.

Its second location will open on Coleman Blvd in the Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center in place of Bambu.

Farm Haus is known for their sausages and meats. The new location will feature the same menu as the Indian Land location which includes a variety of sausages, burgers, salads, and local craft beers.

Photo: Farm Haus

As for the atmosphere, Farm Haus says they will feature live music Thursdays through Sundays in their outdoor beer garden.

Meats will be available for purchase from a butcher case.

Opening date and hours will be announced soon.