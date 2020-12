CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Morris Street Baptist Church will hold a free COVID-19 testing clinic this weekend.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, December 19 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm at the church.

For the mobile testing, prescreening is not required and if you’re under 18 years old, you will need a parent or guardian to give their consent before you get tested.

Flu shots will also be available at the clinic.